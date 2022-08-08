IT Support Specialist at TOA Global

Level 3 IT Support Specialist – Cape Town (Hybrid)

TOA Global’s IT Support Specialist’s (L3) are tasked with managing escalated and non-escalated IT Service Desk tickets along with allocated project activities where required. The IT Support Specialist role is focused on Incident and Problem tickets with potential to cause high impact disruption to TOA Global operations.

Solid experience with Level 3 Incident Management coupled with 3 to 5 years’ support experience on; Windows Desktop, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office & Exchange 365 and Windows Server / Active Directory.

The incumbent will identify, rectify and manage problems in a timeous professional manner for over 1000 users.

Offering both Guidance and coaching to PH IT Service Desk Leads and Analysts.

Compilation of technical work instructions and documentation for use by the PH IT Service Desk.

Actively supporting TOA IT project management activities where required.

Desired Skills:

Incident Investigation

It Support

Microsoft

Microsoft Exchange

Active Directory

3rd Line Support

Coaching And Mentoring

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We enable accounting firms to scale, grow and deliver great service to their clients by supplying them with highly skilled people, because great accountants make the difference between good and great businesses.?

We have more than 2,500 ?dedicated?team members working for more than 600 accounting firms?worldwide?in senior and junior accounting, bookkeeping,?specialist?and administrative roles.???

We hire,?upskill?and manage resources,?so?our clients?can?focus on responsiveness, servicing demand or growing?their?businesses?without the stress of in-house hiring and upskilling.

