Java Developer (Investments) at Rory Mackie & Associates – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Responsibilities:
- Provide input into solution designs and assist with the setup of technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces
- Provide Impact analysis on existing systems
- With the Scrum Team, provide estimates for application changes
- Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards
- Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces
- Assist in prioritisation and classification of defects to ensure that quality standards are met
- Update technical models and documentation to align with new development
- Assist with implementation of best practices and standards
- Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements, and sprint planning.
- Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC
Production implementations:
- Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts
- Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures
- Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise
Support:
- Investigate production errors where required
- Be on standby and provide 2nd line support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours
- Technical support on applications
Collaboration:
- Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.
- Provide input to development standards and best practices.
- Provide input to analysts and testers as required.
Minimum requirements:
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
- Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)
- Minimum 3 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment
- Minimum 3 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing
- Experience in multi-threading
- Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage
- Experience in designing solutions (recommended)
- OOP / SOLID Design Principles
- Understanding and experience implementing containerised solutions using Kubernetes/Docker (recommended)
- Understanding DevSecOps and working experience with some DevOps tools such as:
- XL Deploy
- Bamboo
- Git
- JIRA
- Experience in working with the following:
- Java
- SSIS
- SSAS
- Angular (recommended)
- CSS / HTML preferred
- JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
- MS SQL server
- Web Services (WCF) and API development
- XML / JSON data structures
- Test-Driven Development
- Agile and Scrum
- Experience in working with high volume transactions
- Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications
Technical Competencies:
- IT Data Analysis
- Demonstrates a high level of expertise in data analysis. Is able to implement a complex logical data or object model.
- Project Oversight:
- Interacts with senior management to keep them informed and facilitates project completion through effective communication. Sensitive to the needs of the participants while keeping the objectives of the organization in focus and maintaining project momentum. Recognizes incipient problems early and recommends appropriate solutions. Knows when to get involved and when to let a project evolve on its own.
- Quality, Compliance and Accreditation:
- Demonstrates expert knowledge of the appropriate rules and regulations as they apply to the incumbent’s department and work areas. Analyses the rules and regulations for situations that are unusual and knows the inter- relationship and implication of various rules and regulations in other areas of the department. Understands the flow of rules and regulations beyond the work area and can converse intelligently about alternatives.
- Business Requirements Definition:
- Demonstrates high levels of expertise in developing and analyzing Business Requirements Definitions in challenging and complex situations. Able to identify potential problems through expert analysis and develop intricate test cases to assure effective testing of the application. Consistently delivers Business Requirements Definitions in a creative and imaginative manner while setting a standard for others. Contributes in the development of best practices for the organization.
- Technologies:
- Demonstrates the uppermost levels of expertise in applying the skill in challenging and complex situations. Is comfortable to take a lead role in highly pressurized situations when there is a need to achieve results. Consistently delivers products and services using the skill in a creative and imaginative manner while setting a standard for others. Actively participates in outside professional organizations and forums. Contributes in the development of best practices for the organization. May have successfully completed training resulting in basic certification and/or curriculum fulfilment.
- Behavioural:
- Desire to work in a flexible role with a broad exposure to business and technology
- Ability to adapt and deliver in a dynamic environment
- High quality work standards
- Proactive, innovative and energetic demeanour
- Ability to work under pressure, multi-task and meet deadlines
- Self-driven, well organized and take ownership of tasks