Java Developer – Remote / JHB South at Fourier Recruitment

Aug 8, 2022

One of our clients based in Johannesburg South is seeking a Java Developer to join their team. They use Java as a language in everything they do. Web, App, Back-End and Front-End.

Responsibilities:

  • Designing, implementing, and maintaining Java-based applications
  • Contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Writing testable, scalable, and efficient code
  • Test and debug new applications and updates
  • Maintain up to date code documentation
  • Participating in code reviews

Minimum Requirements

Requirements

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
  • National Certificate (70% for pure mathematics, we may consider 60% depending on experience and training.)
  • Java trained, have prior experience in Java development
  • Strong knowledge of Java Application Frameworks (Struts, Spring, Hibernate, Springboot)
  • Hands-on experience working in an Agile environmen
  • Readiness TEST (ASD test).
  • ASD Java TEST. Essential.
  • Self-starter.
  • Ability to work from home/remotely.
  • Intuition and problem-solving ability.
  • Own transport and driver’s licence.
  • Good Communication Skills

