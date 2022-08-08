Logicalis acquires Q Associates

Datatec subsidiary Logicalis UK&I has acquired Q Associates, a UK provider of IT consultancy and advisory services around data management, data protection, compliance and information security.

The acquisition adds complementary capabilities to Logicalis UK&I’s core expertise in digital infrastructure, networking & cloud, enabling a broader portfolio of best-in-class solutions and services for customers operating in the digital-enabled World.

Q Associates provides technology solutions to UK Universities and Research Councils, Government Security Services and Home Office departments and commercial clients across major industry sectors, including finance, legal, transportation and energy.

Q Associates holds advanced technical accreditations with many of the World’s leading technology vendors, including Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, IBM and Rubrik.

Jens Montanana, CEO of Datatec, comments: “The acquisition of Q Associates will extend the reach and skills of Logicalis UK&I, underlining our commitment to grow and provide increased value to customers across all sectors, especially Higher Education and Government Secured Services.”