Network Security Engineer at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Job Description

The role of the Network Security Engineer includes (but is not limited to) the following duties:

Implementing multiple layer 3 protocols, especially OSPF and BGP.

Working knowledge of other protocols: TCP/IP, SNMP, DNS, DHCP, QoS, VLANs, VPNs, and DHCP.

Implementation of security standards across client network.

Manage client LAN and WAN infrastructure environment.

Supporting Network Hardware: Cisco routers, multi-vendor routers, switches and firewalls; HP switches; and related operating systems.

Designing and deploying security solutions for Network Access Control.

Manage and support client Firewalls, IDS/IPS, WAF, Proxies, DLP and Malware inspections solutions.

Network Operating Systems including Cisco IOS and Oracle Switches and other multi-vendor Network OS.

Minimum Requirements:

CCNP (Routing and Switching) certification and other relevant vendor’s certification.

5 years’ experience in network & security management & support.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in managing network security infrastructure.

Solid understanding and hands-on experience in Cisco and F5 support (firewall, IPS, IPSEC VPN, Proxy and Reverse proxy).

Desired Skills:

Cisco

firewall

network security

routing

switching

CCNP

