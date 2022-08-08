Network Security Engineer at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 8, 2022

Job Description

The role of the Network Security Engineer includes (but is not limited to) the following duties:

  • Implementing multiple layer 3 protocols, especially OSPF and BGP.
  • Working knowledge of other protocols: TCP/IP, SNMP, DNS, DHCP, QoS, VLANs, VPNs, and DHCP.
  • Implementation of security standards across client network.
  • Manage client LAN and WAN infrastructure environment.
  • Supporting Network Hardware: Cisco routers, multi-vendor routers, switches and firewalls; HP switches; and related operating systems.
  • Designing and deploying security solutions for Network Access Control.
  • Manage and support client Firewalls, IDS/IPS, WAF, Proxies, DLP and Malware inspections solutions.
  • Network Operating Systems including Cisco IOS and Oracle Switches and other multi-vendor Network OS.

Minimum Requirements:

  • CCNP (Routing and Switching) certification and other relevant vendor’s certification.
  • 5 years’ experience in network & security management & support.
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in managing network security infrastructure.
  • Solid understanding and hands-on experience in Cisco and F5 support (firewall, IPS, IPSEC VPN, Proxy and Reverse proxy).

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • firewall
  • network security
  • routing
  • switching
  • CCNP

Learn more/Apply for this position