Network Security Engineer at Tipp Focus Resourcing

Job Description
The role of the Network Security Engineer includes (but is not limited to) the following duties:
- Implementing multiple layer 3 protocols, especially OSPF and BGP.
- Working knowledge of other protocols: TCP/IP, SNMP, DNS, DHCP, QoS, VLANs, VPNs, and DHCP.
- Implementation of security standards across client network.
- Manage client LAN and WAN infrastructure environment.
- Supporting Network Hardware: Cisco routers, multi-vendor routers, switches and firewalls; HP switches; and related operating systems.
- Designing and deploying security solutions for Network Access Control.
- Manage and support client Firewalls, IDS/IPS, WAF, Proxies, DLP and Malware inspections solutions.
- Network Operating Systems including Cisco IOS and Oracle Switches and other multi-vendor Network OS.
Minimum Requirements:
- CCNP (Routing and Switching) certification and other relevant vendor’s certification.
- 5 years’ experience in network & security management & support.
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in managing network security infrastructure.
- Solid understanding and hands-on experience in Cisco and F5 support (firewall, IPS, IPSEC VPN, Proxy and Reverse proxy).
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- firewall
- network security
- routing
- switching
- CCNP