Project Manager at Government Employees Medical Scheme – Gauteng Menlyn

There is currently a Project Manager vacancy. The Project Manager role will report directly to the Senior Manager: Project Management and forms part of the Office of the Chief Operations Officer. The position is permanent and will be based at GEMS Head Office.

The total remuneration package will be R936,858 per annum negotiable based on qualification and experience.

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, 23 August 2022.

The Project Manager will be required to provide support to the Senior Manager through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

End to end management of projects including effective initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and reporting.

Manage the development of critical project governance documents including business plans, project charters and project management plans and secure the acceptance and approval by the relevant project stakeholders.

Manage quality outcomes of projects through the definition of quality management plans in agreement with relevant project sponsors.

Drive value through the utilisation of planning tools and methods to create an optimum balance of project benefits in relation to costs and risks.

Ensure the proactive management of project risks, opportunities and issues to effectively contain the Scheme’s risk exposure.

Manage the project team’s performance in the implementation of project tasks and the delivery of all projects on schedule, within the approved scope in line with project objectives.

Effective identification, planning and management of project resources and stakeholders, including the management of stakeholder expectations in line with project objectives.

Define change management plans and ensure integration and management as part of the overall Project Management lifecycle.

Manage project communication through timeous and regular reporting to various stakeholders and forums.

Ensure effective closure of projects including documenting close-off reports and lessons learned.

Participate in divisional strategic planning processes and contribute towards initiatives and campaigns to drive organizational project management maturity and a high performance PMO.

Qualification requirements are:

At least a 3 year Degree/Diploma or NQF 7 equivalent in Project Management/Business Administration/ Information Technology/Operations Management or related field.

A post-graduate qualification and/or project management certification will serve as an advantage.

Experience in implementing business transformation programmes and projects will serve as an advantage.

Experience in implementing Healthcare Systems and Technologies will service as an advantage.

At least 5 to 8 years’ hands-on experience in Project Management with at least 3 years of experience at a management/supervisory level.

Hands-on experience and proficiency in the application of project management methodologies such as (PMBoK, Agile, Scrum, waterfall, Prince etc.).

Communication skills and analytical expertise- A team player with a strong collaborative implementation approach.

Innovative, solution-driven and goal-orientated.

Knowledge of the South African medical scheme industry.

Ability to develop and maintain professional relationships with service providers.

Must be in possession of a valid driver’s license and own vehicle and be willing to travel at short notice

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Business Transformation Programmes

Healthcare Systems and Technologies

PMBoK

Agile

Scrum

Waterfall

Prince

