QA Functional Test Analyst (CH776) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a QA Functional Test Analyst.
In the role as a QA Functional Test Analyst you’ll ensure that functional testing is completed, and all scenarios and results are documented.
The Functional Test Analyst is responsible for assessing and maintaining a level of quality for the technology platforms offered to clients, and to help the development team identify and mitigate problems early in the process as well as to verify and validate that the product meets the stated requirements/specifications.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree / National Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related
- ISTQB Foundation Certificate (Agile preferred)
- Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous
- Experience in test case management tools
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in test analysis
- A proven record of experience working with computer software
- Knowledge of software development
- Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills
- Experience in test techniques and programming
- Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail
- Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines
- Strong communication skills
- Ability to work collaboratively
- Good time management
- Knowledge of testing methodologies such as:
- Acceptance Testing
- Beta Testing
- Black-box Testing
- Component Testing
- Confirmation Testing
- Negative Testing
- Regression Testing
- Retrospective Meeting
- Test Case
- Test Condition
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used
- Planning and prioritizing testing activities
- Helping identify weaknesses and problem areas in the software application
- Tracking software bugs and investigating the causes
- Pointing out problem areas
- Troubleshooting automation software issues
- Creating test plans and cases
- Preparing detailed test reports
- Prioritizing and executing tests
- Reviewing technical specifications and design documents
- Conducting regression testing when needed
- Managing the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws
- Liaising with the software development team
- Understanding and implementing industry standards and protocols
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.