QA Functional Test Analyst (CH776) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a QA Functional Test Analyst.

In the role as a QA Functional Test Analyst you’ll ensure that functional testing is completed, and all scenarios and results are documented.

The Functional Test Analyst is responsible for assessing and maintaining a level of quality for the technology platforms offered to clients, and to help the development team identify and mitigate problems early in the process as well as to verify and validate that the product meets the stated requirements/specifications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree / National Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related

ISTQB Foundation Certificate (Agile preferred)

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous

Experience in test case management tools

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in test analysis

A proven record of experience working with computer software

Knowledge of software development

Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills

Experience in test techniques and programming

Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail

Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines

Strong communication skills

Ability to work collaboratively

Good time management

Knowledge of testing methodologies such as: Acceptance Testing Beta Testing Black-box Testing Component Testing Confirmation Testing Negative Testing Regression Testing Retrospective Meeting Test Case Test Condition



RESPONSIBILITIES

Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used

Planning and prioritizing testing activities

Helping identify weaknesses and problem areas in the software application

Tracking software bugs and investigating the causes

Pointing out problem areas

Troubleshooting automation software issues

Creating test plans and cases

Preparing detailed test reports

Prioritizing and executing tests

Reviewing technical specifications and design documents

Conducting regression testing when needed

Managing the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws

Liaising with the software development team

Understanding and implementing industry standards and protocols

General:

