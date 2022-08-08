QA Tester

Aug 8, 2022

  • Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes in to production.
  • Responsible for the development of manual test cases and the execution of scripts
  • Assist in defining the Company’s testing methodologies and quality control standards
  • Create and execute release and upgrade test plans
  • Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance
  • Maintain well organised records of test results and generate historical analysis of test results
  • Work with business resources to understand purpose and concept for software features
  • Fully documents any expected anomalies or defects identified in testing with instruction of how to recreate each

Requirements:

  • At least 5 years working experience in a testing environment
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Software Testing
  • tester
  • Quality Assurance
  • Information Technology
  • Testing Automation
  • Manual Testing
  • Web Testing
  • Exploratory Testing
  • Selenium WebDriver
  • Mobile Testing
  • ISTQB Certified
  • Non-functional Testing
  • Selenium
  • Agile Testing
  • STLC

About The Employer:

South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions.

