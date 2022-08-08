QA Tester – Gauteng Menlyn

- Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes in to production.
- Responsible for the development of manual test cases and the execution of scripts
- Assist in defining the Company’s testing methodologies and quality control standards
- Create and execute release and upgrade test plans
- Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance
- Maintain well organised records of test results and generate historical analysis of test results
- Work with business resources to understand purpose and concept for software features
- Fully documents any expected anomalies or defects identified in testing with instruction of how to recreate each
Requirements:
- At least 5 years working experience in a testing environment
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Software Testing
- tester
- Quality Assurance
- Information Technology
- Testing Automation
- Manual Testing
- Web Testing
- Exploratory Testing
- Selenium WebDriver
- Mobile Testing
- ISTQB Certified
- Non-functional Testing
- Selenium
- Agile Testing
- STLC
About The Employer:
South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions.