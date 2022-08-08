Software Developer C#.NET

Aug 8, 2022

  • Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ work experience
  • Experience doing C# .NET Core development
  • .NET framework knowledge
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • Asp.Net
  • MVC
  • webapi
  • wcf
  • devsecops
  • ci/cd
  • SQL
  • orm
  • kubernetes
  • azure
  • aws

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

South African based software company focused on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position