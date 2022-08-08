Software Developer C#.NET

- Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ work experience
- Experience doing C# .NET Core development
- .NET framework knowledge
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Asp.Net
- MVC
- webapi
- wcf
- devsecops
- ci/cd
- SQL
- orm
- kubernetes
- azure
- aws
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
South African based software company focused on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions.