Software Developer C#.NET – Gauteng Menlyn

Aug 8, 2022

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software
  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5-8 years’ work experience
  • Experience doing C# .NET Core development
  • .NET framework knowledge
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
  • DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • Restful service experience beneficial
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • .net core
  • Software Development
  • .net framework
  • Sql Server
  • Asp.Net
  • MVC
  • web api
  • wcf
  • aws
  • azure
  • microservice

About The Employer:

South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions.

