Software Developer C#.NET – Gauteng Menlyn

- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company
Requirements:
- Minimum of 5-8 years’ work experience
- Experience doing C# .NET Core development
- .NET framework knowledge
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
- DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- Restful service experience beneficial
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree.
About The Employer:
South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions.