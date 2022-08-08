System Administrator (Microsoft) at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 8, 2022

Job Description

  • Support and maintenance of Domain and Directory services – Designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining services utilizing MS Server 2012 R2 over a multi-site environment.
  • Supports daily operations including monitoring, alerting, troubleshooting, capacity management, provisioning, hardware, and software configuration, patching, upgrades, and performance monitoring/tuning Microsoft infrastructure.
  • Implementing Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) patching overall sites.
  • Expert knowledge of system administration and remote management of blade and Windows servers.
  • Implementing and managing a high availability DHCP solution.
  • Setup and manage Windows deployment services across offices.
  • Manage and maintain IIS and FTP sites.
  • Administering servers, backup operations, and systems monitoring in multiple and complex network server environments.
  • Perform Datacenter Migrations, Server upgrades, O/S, and firmware patching.
  • Provide support, advice, and assistance to regional support technicians (Microsoft platform).
  • Manage Microsoft Server disaster recovery activities.
  • Implementing Microsoft server security and server hardening.

Requirements

  • MCSE Server Infrastructure 2012 or Latest/better.
  • 5 years’ experience in server infrastructure design, solution implementation, management, and maintenance.
  • Solid foundation in Active Directory and Group Policies.
  • Knowledge and experience in a Virtual server environment, Oracle Virtual Manager experience will be an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • System administration
  • MCSE Server Infrastructure
  • Oracle Virtual Manager

