System Administrator (Microsoft) at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Job Description
- Support and maintenance of Domain and Directory services – Designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining services utilizing MS Server 2012 R2 over a multi-site environment.
- Supports daily operations including monitoring, alerting, troubleshooting, capacity management, provisioning, hardware, and software configuration, patching, upgrades, and performance monitoring/tuning Microsoft infrastructure.
- Implementing Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) patching overall sites.
- Expert knowledge of system administration and remote management of blade and Windows servers.
- Implementing and managing a high availability DHCP solution.
- Setup and manage Windows deployment services across offices.
- Manage and maintain IIS and FTP sites.
- Administering servers, backup operations, and systems monitoring in multiple and complex network server environments.
- Perform Datacenter Migrations, Server upgrades, O/S, and firmware patching.
- Provide support, advice, and assistance to regional support technicians (Microsoft platform).
- Manage Microsoft Server disaster recovery activities.
- Implementing Microsoft server security and server hardening.
Requirements
- MCSE Server Infrastructure 2012 or Latest/better.
- 5 years’ experience in server infrastructure design, solution implementation, management, and maintenance.
- Solid foundation in Active Directory and Group Policies.
- Knowledge and experience in a Virtual server environment, Oracle Virtual Manager experience will be an added advantage.
Desired Skills:
- System administration
- MCSE Server Infrastructure
- Oracle Virtual Manager