System Administrator (Oracle Solaris) at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Job Description
- ?Installation, configuration, and management of Oracle Solaris, SUSE Linux server infrastructure.
- Operation support for Oracle ZFS storage infrastructure.
- Implementing Oracle server virtualization products incl. OVM and Solaris containers.
- Manage storage area network components.
- Perform Oracle infrastructure system fault analysis and resolution.
- Implementation and maintenance of Oracle Solaris 10/11 servers, SPARC, and x*86 (physical and virtual).
Requirements
- Solaris 11 Certification.
- Minimum of 5 Years’ experience in enterprise oracle Solaris enterprise system administration.
- Minimum of 2 years of hands-on experience on enterprise oracle hardware (server SPARC and x86 switch, storage, and Tape Libraries).
- Minimum of 2 years in oracle VM for x86 Certified Implementation specialization).
- Solid understanding of Solaris networks
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Solaris
- Solaris network