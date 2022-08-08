System Administrator (Oracle Solaris) at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 8, 2022

Job Description

  • ?Installation, configuration, and management of Oracle Solaris, SUSE Linux server infrastructure.
  • Operation support for Oracle ZFS storage infrastructure.
  • Implementing Oracle server virtualization products incl. OVM and Solaris containers.
  • Manage storage area network components.
  • Perform Oracle infrastructure system fault analysis and resolution.
  • Implementation and maintenance of Oracle Solaris 10/11 servers, SPARC, and x*86 (physical and virtual).

Requirements

  • Solaris 11 Certification.
  • Minimum of 5 Years’ experience in enterprise oracle Solaris enterprise system administration.
  • Minimum of 2 years of hands-on experience on enterprise oracle hardware (server SPARC and x86 switch, storage, and Tape Libraries).
  • Minimum of 2 years in oracle VM for x86 Certified Implementation specialization).
  • Solid understanding of Solaris networks

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle Solaris
  • Solaris network

