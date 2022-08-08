Westcon-Comstor adds EfficientIP to its portfolio

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has signed a new distribution agreement with EfficientIP, a vendor of DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) and DNS Security solutions.

The agreement will see the delivery of the security solutions to the distributor’s African channel, alongside its reach in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

According to a recent survey conducted by IDC on behalf of EfficientIP, nearly 90% of organisations (87%) experienced DNS attacks, with the average cost of each attack around €780 000. This, coupled with the proliferation of technologies such as cloud, IoT devices, and remote working solutions, illustrates DNS’s pivotal role in network security, both as a threat vector and security objective. The continually growing attack surface is not lost on hackers; as a result, there are more cyber threats, with DNS servers becoming a prime target for exploitation.

“Traditional network security solutions today cannot cover all aspects of the DNS threat landscape, leaving major gaps for hackers to exploit. Without a resilient and all-encompassing security interface, companies risk losing access to vital services and assets,” saisaysd David Odayar, business unit manager: security at Westcon Southern Africa. “EfficientIP’s 360° DNS Security solution fills the gaps left by taking a holistic approach to DNS security. The solution tracks attacker behaviour in real-time and provides immediate alerts to protect mission-critical services. It’s a great addition to the Westcon security portfolio.”

EfficientIP’s DDI service allows network admins to streamline security processes, removing much of the complexity involved in protecting the network. In addition, its 360-degree DNS Security solution offers a specialised layer of in-depth defence to secure businesses from external and internal DNS threats.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Westcon-Comstor to expand our footprint in Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific. With Westcon-Comstor operating as our primary distributor in those regions, we are bringing DDI and DNS Security to a new network of channel partners and resellers faster. The company’s specialist capabilities across these territories will play an important role in standardising our sales and marketing activities, ensuring high-quality, cohesive operations while further developing our channel ecosystem,” says Leonard Dahan, vice-president: worldwide channels at EfficientIP.

“This is only the start of an exciting partnership. Following this agreement, we also have plans to build on our relationship with additional support from Westcon-Comstor in the Professional and Education Services space,” says Dahan.