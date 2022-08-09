JavaScript-React Developer

Aug 9, 2022

Developer Platform / Integrate Apps

  • Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

  • Coordination between development and support environments

  • Assisting with the business case

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Eliciting requirements

  • Requirements organisation

  • Translating and simplifying requirements

  • Requirements management and communication

  • Requirements analysis

  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

  • Assist with identification and management of risks

  • Develop software application code in JavaScript React

  • Familiar with cloud technologies and containerization

  • Managing projects / processes

  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • React Developer
  • Integrate Apps

Learn more/Apply for this position