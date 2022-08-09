Kubernetes DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

24 Hour Shift Rotation
Global Support Division
Contract ending December 2024
Opportunity to gain exposure to newest cloud technologies at global level
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussionProvide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
- Azure highly advantageous, but if not yet had exposure, full training will be given
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker
Desired Skills:
- kubernetes
- devops
- engineer