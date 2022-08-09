Kubernetes DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 9, 2022

24 Hour Shift Rotation
Global Support Division
Contract ending December 2024

Opportunity to gain exposure to newest cloud technologies at global level

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.

  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussionProvide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

  • Azure highly advantageous, but if not yet had exposure, full training will be given

  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

  • At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker

Desired Skills:

  • kubernetes
  • devops
  • engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position