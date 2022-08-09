Kubernetes DevOps Engineer

24 Hour Shift Rotation

Global Support Division

Contract ending December 2024

Opportunity to gain exposure to newest cloud technologies at global level

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussionProvide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Azure highly advantageous, but if not yet had exposure, full training will be given

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker

Desired Skills:

kubernetes

devops

engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position