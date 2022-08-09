Senior Systems Engineer at Application Technology

We are looking for an independent, results driven and pressure resilient Senior Systems Engineer with at least 8 years relevant experience.
Minimum Requirements:
- Excellence and high standards MUST form the core of your existence.
- Minimum of 8yrs network/server experience with technical support and troubleshooting abilities.
- Current MCSE, MCITP, or equivalent completed qualification.
- IT Diploma or other relevant IT qualification will be a bonus.
- CCNA, Fortinet NSE, similar qualification (beneficial).
- SA Citizenship.
- Driver’s license and dependable own vehicle.
- Contactable references.
- MUST have excellent people, telephone and written communication skills.
- Proven track record of consistently growing and refining the department in which he/she has worked.
Key Performance Areas:
- Respond to and resolve tickets on the helpdesk within stipulated timeframes.
- Provide telephonic support to clients.
- Provide second / third line support remotely and on-site.
- Maintain reports on all activities and time keeping to line manager.
- Servicing, configuration of PCs, servers, and network equipment.
- Assisting with research and implementation of solutions for new products and service offerings along with other system engineers.
- Rollouts of new installations, network upgrades, projects.
Competencies:
- Good blend of people/task orientation
- Multitask focus
- Customer-centric
Working Hours:
Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (outside these hours when projects are taking place)
Start Date:
As soon as possible
Please DO NOT apply if you don’t meet the minimum requirements. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Exchange 2013 / Exchange 2016 / Exchange 2019 / Exchange Online
- Windows Server 2012 / Windows Server 2016 / Windows Server 2019
- Windows OS Windows 7 / Windows 10 / Windows 11
- Active Directory
- Group Policy Management
- SQL Fundamentals
- Firewall (Fortigate / Ubiquiti / Juniper)
- Virtualisation Technologies (Citrix/VMWare)
- Azure SaaS and Microsoft 365 Environment
- VoIP Technologies
- Backup Technologies
- Security knowledge (MFA/ CASB /etc)
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Application Technology is committed to exceptional service-delivery for all our clients. The well-being of their company’s IT is our business. All our client’s needs are met with urgency and we take a personal interest in maintaining their IT requirements with the greatest integrity and at the highest standards.
Polish the following qualities and you will have a distinct advantage to progress within the company:
– Knowledge of business functions and the ability to communicate effectively with other employees in the company, in both technical and non-technical roles, as well as customers, will further your career and progress.
– To progress to more senior roles in project and team management, an engineer should demonstrate a leadership mentality and go the extra mile at all times.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Market Related CTC per annum (based on proven work output and abilities) plus benefits