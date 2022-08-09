Senior Systems Engineer at Application Technology

We are looking for an independent, results driven and pressure resilient Senior Systems Engineer with at least 8 years relevant experience.

Minimum Requirements:

Excellence and high standards MUST form the core of your existence.

Minimum of 8yrs network/server experience with technical support and troubleshooting abilities.

Current MCSE, MCITP, or equivalent completed qualification.

IT Diploma or other relevant IT qualification will be a bonus.

CCNA, Fortinet NSE, similar qualification (beneficial).

SA Citizenship.

Driver’s license and dependable own vehicle.

Contactable references.

MUST have excellent people, telephone and written communication skills.

Proven track record of consistently growing and refining the department in which he/she has worked.

Key Performance Areas:

Respond to and resolve tickets on the helpdesk within stipulated timeframes.

Provide telephonic support to clients.

Provide second / third line support remotely and on-site.

Maintain reports on all activities and time keeping to line manager.

Servicing, configuration of PCs, servers, and network equipment.

Assisting with research and implementation of solutions for new products and service offerings along with other system engineers.

Rollouts of new installations, network upgrades, projects.

Competencies:

Good blend of people/task orientation

Multitask focus

Customer-centric

Working Hours:

Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (outside these hours when projects are taking place)

Start Date:

As soon as possible

Please DO NOT apply if you don’t meet the minimum requirements. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Exchange 2013 / Exchange 2016 / Exchange 2019 / Exchange Online

Windows Server 2012 / Windows Server 2016 / Windows Server 2019

Windows OS Windows 7 / Windows 10 / Windows 11

Active Directory

Group Policy Management

SQL Fundamentals

Firewall (Fortigate / Ubiquiti / Juniper)

Virtualisation Technologies (Citrix/VMWare)

Azure SaaS and Microsoft 365 Environment

VoIP Technologies

Backup Technologies

Security knowledge (MFA/ CASB /etc)

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Application Technology is committed to exceptional service-delivery for all our clients. The well-being of their company’s IT is our business. All our client’s needs are met with urgency and we take a personal interest in maintaining their IT requirements with the greatest integrity and at the highest standards.

Polish the following qualities and you will have a distinct advantage to progress within the company:

– Knowledge of business functions and the ability to communicate effectively with other employees in the company, in both technical and non-technical roles, as well as customers, will further your career and progress.

– To progress to more senior roles in project and team management, an engineer should demonstrate a leadership mentality and go the extra mile at all times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market Related CTC per annum (based on proven work output and abilities) plus benefits

