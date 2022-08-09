Senior Systems Engineer at Application Technology

Aug 9, 2022

We are looking for an independent, results driven and pressure resilient Senior Systems Engineer with at least 8 years relevant experience.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Excellence and high standards MUST form the core of your existence.
  • Minimum of 8yrs network/server experience with technical support and troubleshooting abilities.
  • Current MCSE, MCITP, or equivalent completed qualification.
  • IT Diploma or other relevant IT qualification will be a bonus.
  • CCNA, Fortinet NSE, similar qualification (beneficial).
  • SA Citizenship.
  • Driver’s license and dependable own vehicle.
  • Contactable references.
  • MUST have excellent people, telephone and written communication skills.
  • Proven track record of consistently growing and refining the department in which he/she has worked.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Respond to and resolve tickets on the helpdesk within stipulated timeframes.
  • Provide telephonic support to clients.
  • Provide second / third line support remotely and on-site.
  • Maintain reports on all activities and time keeping to line manager.
  • Servicing, configuration of PCs, servers, and network equipment.
  • Assisting with research and implementation of solutions for new products and service offerings along with other system engineers.
  • Rollouts of new installations, network upgrades, projects.

Competencies:

  • Good blend of people/task orientation
  • Multitask focus
  • Customer-centric

Working Hours:
Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (outside these hours when projects are taking place)

Start Date:
As soon as possible

Please DO NOT apply if you don’t meet the minimum requirements. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • Exchange 2013 / Exchange 2016 / Exchange 2019 / Exchange Online
  • Windows Server 2012 / Windows Server 2016 / Windows Server 2019
  • Windows OS Windows 7 / Windows 10 / Windows 11
  • Active Directory
  • Group Policy Management
  • SQL Fundamentals
  • Firewall (Fortigate / Ubiquiti / Juniper)
  • Virtualisation Technologies (Citrix/VMWare)
  • Azure SaaS and Microsoft 365 Environment
  • VoIP Technologies
  • Backup Technologies
  • Security knowledge (MFA/ CASB /etc)

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Application Technology is committed to exceptional service-delivery for all our clients. The well-being of their company’s IT is our business. All our client’s needs are met with urgency and we take a personal interest in maintaining their IT requirements with the greatest integrity and at the highest standards.

Polish the following qualities and you will have a distinct advantage to progress within the company:

– Knowledge of business functions and the ability to communicate effectively with other employees in the company, in both technical and non-technical roles, as well as customers, will further your career and progress.
– To progress to more senior roles in project and team management, an engineer should demonstrate a leadership mentality and go the extra mile at all times.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Market Related CTC per annum (based on proven work output and abilities) plus benefits

