Software Engineer

Aug 9, 2022

Contract ending : December 2024
Hybrid – Home, Midrand, Pretoria

Languages:

  • Python application development skills

Technologies:

  • Experience in working with AWS services (Lambda, EC2, IAM, S3, Step Functions, Fargate, Batch, Code Pipeline)

  • Familiar with Terraform and Infrastructure-as-Code concepts

Working Mode / Mindset:

  • Agile Development (Scrum, Jira, Confluence)

  • Test Automation

  • DevOps / CI/CD mentality (continuous integration / continuous deployment)

  • Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, interfaces, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure)

  • Architecting / Development of Integration Solutions with Cloud Data Platforms

  • Proactive Monitoring of services and infrastructure

  • Owning the Customer Experience (close collaboration with business departments)

  • Co-ordinate with other interface partners for Integration requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

  • Compiling of user and operational documentation

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

  • Coordination between development and operational environments

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solutions

Desired Skills:

