Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 9, 2022

Contract Ending : 31.12.2024
Home/Pretoria/Midrand Rotation
Program Planning & Ordering

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application

  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Meet with the Design / Specification team to verify requirements

  • Facilitate daily stand-ups

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

  • Provide input to User training (this is more on the Frontend side)

  • Provide input to user and operational manuals

  • System audits

  • Design / Specification team sign off

  • Previous ETL experience of 6years including Cloud Computing Platforms (preference AWS) and Informatica / Glue (Advantageous)

  • BI experience as well as 1 – 2 years in a Cloud environment

  • 6 years+ experience in Relational databases (Oracle / PostgreSQL preferable)

Desired Skills:

  • software engineer
  • AWS
  • Relational Databases

