Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract ending : December 2024
Hybrid – Home, Midrand, Pretoria
Languages:
- Python application development skills
Technologies:
- Experience in working with AWS services (Lambda, EC2, IAM, S3, Step Functions, Fargate, Batch, Code Pipeline)
- Familiar with Terraform and Infrastructure-as-Code concepts
Working Mode / Mindset:
- Agile Development (Scrum, Jira, Confluence)
- Test Automation
- DevOps / CI/CD mentality (continuous integration / continuous deployment)
- Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, interfaces, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure)
- Architecting / Development of Integration Solutions with Cloud Data Platforms
- Proactive Monitoring of services and infrastructure
- Owning the Customer Experience (close collaboration with business departments)
- Co-ordinate with other interface partners for Integration requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Compiling of user and operational documentation
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and operational environments
- Planning and monitoring
- Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solutions
Desired Skills:
- software
- engineer
- python