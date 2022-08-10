Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The Business Analyst is responsible for the reviewing and analysis of business requirements, performing system impact assessments, proposing solution designs, defining the scope thereof and the creation of functional specifications to meet the client’s needs. He/she ensures that both the client and internal team understand requirements, the accepted solution and expected outcomes

Gain complete understanding of the Company’s product offerings and system capabilities

Client engagement to review and analyse requirements, determine operational objectives and document the business requirement specifications

Scope the solution and translate the business requirements into detailed functional specifications indicating software development and configuration requirements, inclusive of workflow charts/diagrams

Conduct walkthroughs of the requirement specifications to the client and internal delivery team

Configure the solution and/or perform a comprehensive quality assessment of the client’s solution

Provide input into effort estimation exercises and test cases/scenarios for full QA coverage

Provide day-to-day consulting assistance for multiple clients

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SQL knowledge and experience

Understanding of relational database and client-server concepts

Familiar with Agile methodology

7 years of experience in IT with at least 3 years in business analysis

Familiarity with credit and/or financial industries beneficial

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

A reputable organization specializing in the data analytics and software industry is seeking a exceptional candidate to join their team as a Business Analyst.

