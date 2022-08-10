Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The Business Analyst is responsible for the reviewing and analysis of business requirements, performing system impact assessments, proposing solution designs, defining the scope thereof and the creation of functional specifications to meet the client’s needs. He/she ensures that both the client and internal team understand requirements, the accepted solution and expected outcomes
- Gain complete understanding of the Company’s product offerings and system capabilities
- Client engagement to review and analyse requirements, determine operational objectives and document the business requirement specifications
- Scope the solution and translate the business requirements into detailed functional specifications indicating software development and configuration requirements, inclusive of workflow charts/diagrams
- Conduct walkthroughs of the requirement specifications to the client and internal delivery team
- Configure the solution and/or perform a comprehensive quality assessment of the client’s solution
- Provide input into effort estimation exercises and test cases/scenarios for full QA coverage
- Provide day-to-day consulting assistance for multiple clients
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft SQL knowledge and experience
- Understanding of relational database and client-server concepts
- Familiar with Agile methodology
- 7 years of experience in IT with at least 3 years in business analysis
- Familiarity with credit and/or financial industries beneficial
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
A reputable organization specializing in the data analytics and software industry is seeking a exceptional candidate to join their team as a Business Analyst.
