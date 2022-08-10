Business Inteligence Analyst/Developer at Reverside

Job Brief

The Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst/Developer is responsible for building, implementing and supporting Microsoft BI solutions. The right individual will possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements and logical design, physical design, implementation, testing and deployment). The BI Analyst/Developer should have a firm grasp of BI implementation methodologies and will have had in-depth experience with the Microsoft BI Azure Stack (Azure Data factory, Synapse analytics, Gen2 data lake).

What you will do?

• The BI Analyst/Developer should understand and have expertise in the various technologies needed to implement End to End BI solutions

• The developer must have experience with the Microsoft BI stack and exposure to other technologies is a plus (R, Python, and Hadoop).

• Interact with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs

• Interact with systems analysts, architects and development managers to understand source structures and information

• Conduct data analysis, data profiling and data modeling

• Writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings

• Develop SSAS tabular models through working closely with stakeholders in an agile methodology

• Develop visualization dashboards using data story telling methods

What skills do you need?

Qualifications and experience

• Matric

• Related Bachelor’s degree

• Microsoft data management and analytics BI certification, advantageous

• 5+ years Business Intelligence experience

• 5+ years of database design or integration experience with SQL Server databases

Technical Skills:

• Relational Database and SQL Language

• Power BI, Power Pivot, M, T-SQL,PL SQL, DAX

• Extraction, Transformation and Loading (ETL) (Azure data factory)

• Data Warehouse / Solution Design

• Dimensional Modeling (Kimball Methodology)

• SSAS Tabular Development (Microsoft SSAS and DAX, M)

• Understand and have expertise in the various technologies needed to implement Microsoft BI solution

• Experience with the Microsoft BI stack and exposure to other technologies is a plus (Python, R)

• Analysis and Communication Skills

• Data gathering, research and analytical abilities so as to develop insightful conclusions and generate solutions to address user needs

• Create written communication materials that effectively summarize findings and support recommendations

• Direct quality assurance and user acceptance testing (Unit and UAT)

Desired Skills:

Relational Databases

SQL

Power BI

Power Pivot

M

T-SQL

PL SQL

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

