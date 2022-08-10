Business Intelligence Manager – Gauteng Germiston

Aug 10, 2022

  • Lead and manage multiple process & system improvements and data-driven projects on time and specifications agreed upon.
  • Lead cross-functional work teams, facilitate user acceptance and promote a culture of improvement by training system users.
  • Contribute to the development of the digitalization roadmap, critical tasks, and performance targets
  • Be the custodian of the company systems & processes and serve as the conduit between the business and the Information Systems & Information Technology teams
  • Ect

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • BI Management
  • SQL
  • Business Insights
  • Six Sigma

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

