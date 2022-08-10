Business Intelligence Manager – Gauteng Germiston

- Lead and manage multiple process & system improvements and data-driven projects on time and specifications agreed upon.
- Lead cross-functional work teams, facilitate user acceptance and promote a culture of improvement by training system users.
- Contribute to the development of the digitalization roadmap, critical tasks, and performance targets
- Be the custodian of the company systems & processes and serve as the conduit between the business and the Information Systems & Information Technology teams
- Ect
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Business Intelligence Tools
- BI Management
- SQL
- Business Insights
- Six Sigma
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund