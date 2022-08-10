Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This role supports, maintains, and develops databases and their applications to support the systems, testing, QA and production environments.
The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- High Availablilty
- Disaster Recovery
- ITIL
- MS SQL Server
- Mysql
- Database administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
An insurer in South Africa that provides affordable voluntary cover against special risks such as civil commotion, public disorder, strikes, riots and terrorism to any individual, business, government, or corporate entity that has assets in South Africa.