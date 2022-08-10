Datacentrix named as Check Point 3-Star partner

Datacentrix has achieved 3-Star partner status with Check Point Software Technologies.

“Our advancement to the 3-Star level demonstrates that Datacentrix has the right technical and business expertise in place, has successfully completed projects, and is delivering an excellent level of support,” says Chris Pretorius, business unit manager at Datacentrix. “Cybersecurity is more critical to business than ever, and with South Africa being increasingly targeted with cyberattacks, it made sense for Datacentrix to further bolster its cybersecurity offering to clients with Check Point’s rock-solid solutions set, which includes cloud, network, user and access security.

“Check Point is already well-respected globally, having been recently named as a Leader for the 22nd time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls report, within the local marketplace,” he adds.

“Datacentrix had shown fast growth from Authorized Partner status, to becoming a 3-Star partner this year,” says Charnie-Lee Adams-Kruger, country manager for South Africa at Check Point. “The company’s dedication assisted in its speedy ascent, with its strong focus on boosting year-on-year growth, new business and meeting the required certification conditions.

“The fact that Datacentrix was recently named as Check Point Growth Partner of the Year 2021 for the the Southern African Development Community (SADC), showing the best year-on-year growth over the period in terms of total partner bookings, as well as for net new business, underscores this commitment,” she says.

According to Adams-Kruger, Datacentrix has also played a role in a skills development pilot project in Africa, where strategic partners were able to send candidates to attend a paid-for Check Point Certified Security Administrator (CCSA) and Certified Multi-Domain Security Management Specialist (CCMS) certification training, followed by a Pearson Vue examination.

“The aim of this project is to bring the knowledge and skills back to the channel and for our partners to better support and service their clients. In a couple of months, 32 e-learning certifications have been completed by the different regional teams, and upon passing the exams, two additional CCSE and CCSM technical exams will be added to the pool of certifications,” she concludes.