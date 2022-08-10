Desktop Support Technician

Responsible for providing first level IT support including desktop, telephony, printer, hardware and general software support thus contributing to the company staff productivity

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

All the company Departments

External

Suppliers

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification:

Matric Qualification

COMPTIA A+, Network +, MCITP

Minimum Experience

2 years’ experience in an ICT environment repairing desktops and preferably also repairing servers

Other Requirements

Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:

Providing Desktop hardware and software support

Respond to ticket logged by internal department

Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Provide the company staff/management with regular progress reports

Commissioning new desktops and phone extensions

Prepare operating system and load applicable software

Install desktop hardware and applicable telephone

Provision VoIP extensions

Providing support with the company VoIP system

Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Manage available Mitel extension licenses and extension allocation information

Providing level 1 administration support on the company Office 365 tenant

Provide support to reset the company staff user accounts and passwords

Provide support to unlock the company staff user accounts

Complete daily IT checks and provide reports

Complete daily HSBC DR and boardroom checks. Provide status reports

Provide IT asset reports – desktop and software license report

Complete daily physical inspection of the company IT equipment racks. Provide status report

Competency requirements for position

KNOWLEDGE

Knowledge of desktops and server hardware and operating systems

Knowledge of Customer Service principles

SKILLS

Skilled in installing and troubleshooting desktops and server hardware and operating systems

Written and verbal communication skills

BEHAVIORAL

Customer Responsiveness

Problem solving

Accurate

Attention to detail

Ability to operate independently

Desired Skills:

Repairing desktops

Repairing servers

VOIP

COMPTIA +

Network +

MCITP

Mitel

