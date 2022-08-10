Desktop Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Aug 10, 2022

Responsible for providing first level IT support including desktop, telephony, printer, hardware and general software support thus contributing to the company staff productivity
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal

  • All the company Departments

External

  • Suppliers

Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:

  • Matric Qualification

  • COMPTIA A+, Network +, MCITP

Minimum Experience

  • 2 years’ experience in an ICT environment repairing desktops and preferably also repairing servers

Other Requirements

  • Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
Providing Desktop hardware and software support

  • Respond to ticket logged by internal department

  • Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

  • Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

  • Provide the company staff/management with regular progress reports

Commissioning new desktops and phone extensions

  • Prepare operating system and load applicable software

  • Install desktop hardware and applicable telephone

  • Provision VoIP extensions

Providing support with the company VoIP system

  • Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

  • Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

  • Manage available Mitel extension licenses and extension allocation information

Providing level 1 administration support on the company Office 365 tenant

  • Provide support to reset the company staff user accounts and passwords

  • Provide support to unlock the company staff user accounts

Complete daily IT checks and provide reports

  • Complete daily HSBC DR and boardroom checks. Provide status reports

  • Provide IT asset reports – desktop and software license report

  • Complete daily physical inspection of the company IT equipment racks. Provide status report

Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE

  • Knowledge of desktops and server hardware and operating systems

  • Knowledge of Customer Service principles

SKILLS

  • Skilled in installing and troubleshooting desktops and server hardware and operating systems

  • Written and verbal communication skills

BEHAVIORAL

  • Customer Responsiveness

  • Problem solving

  • Accurate

  • Attention to detail

  • Ability to operate independently

Desired Skills:

  • Repairing desktops
  • Repairing servers
  • VOIP
  • COMPTIA +
  • Network +
  • MCITP
  • Mitel

