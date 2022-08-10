Developer – Full Stack (Snr) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Responsibilities:

Delivering high quality working software, which all contributes to the overall success of our client’s product suite.

Coding, collaborating and communicating as part of a cross functional globally distributed team.

Performing code reviews and contributing to shared best practices.

Collaborating on high-level system architecture and technical strategy.

Contributing to automation that drives our CI/CD and improving or creating internal tooling.

Continuous learning – we encourage continuous learning and knowledge sharing.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience in a Senior Full-Stack role

Experience delivering working software from inception to deployment touching on Front-End, Back-End, and infrastructure.

Deep experience and working knowledge of .Net.

Strong relational database design and advanced SQL querying skills with MSSQL Server.

Hands-on experience with an ORM.

A good understanding of software architecture & design patterns – e.g. SOLID.

Experience writing testable code and opinions on unit, functional and integration tests.

Hands-on experience with containerized applications.

Experience using cloud platforms (AWS, Azure).

Comprehensive experience building web-based applications.

Hands-on experience with at least one modern web technology – such as Angular, React or Vue.

Strong opinions held weakly and care about writing legible performant code.

Advantageous Experience:

Practical AWS experience (EC2, RDS, Lambda, S3, EKS).

Experience working in a service-based architecture.

Messaging, Event Driven Architecture, CQRS, etc.

Kubernetes experience.

Financial / securitization domain knowledge.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid

