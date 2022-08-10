DEVELOPER – Gauteng Modderfontein AH

LOCATION Johannesburg

POSITION TYPE Permanent

SALARY R558 644 – R642 119 (Negotiable) per annum

PURPOSE: This role will be engaged in all phases of the software development lifecycle which include analyzing user/business system requirements, responding to outages andcreating application system models. Participate in design meetings and consult with clients to refine, test and debug programs to meet business needs and interact and sometimes direct third party partners in the achievement of business and technology initiatives.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Matric & Tertiary qualification (degree/diploma) in Computer Science or Information Systems.

– Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot, MVC, Jutro (Guidewire)

– Tooling: IntelliJ IDE, VS Code, Github, JIRA, Confluence and Jenkins Application

– Servers (Tomcat, Apache HTTP, IIS)

– Coding languages that will be advantageous Guidewire (Gosu)

– .Net and Azuredevelopment also advantageous

– ITIL foundation certificate

– Cobit 5Developers may work with multiple programming languages and operating systems and knowledge of coding languages will be advantageous (e.g.Java, C#, C, or C++, API, Web API).

EXPERIENCE

– 5+ years proven knowledge and experience in development and testing using Object Oriented Languages (Preferable Java 8+ or C#).

– Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid-management.

– Working on Microsoft environments (Support and configuration).

– Implementing and deploying web services/applications (SOAP/REST).

– Responding to second/third line support.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Development and design

– Develop, test and implement new software programs.

Design and update software application. This includes, but is not limited to:database input, Data Communication Processes and User Interfaces.

– Unit testing, maintain and recommend software improvements to ensure strongfunctionality and optimization.

– Independently install, customize and integrate commercial software packages.

– Create root cause analysis report for system issues.

– Work with experienced team members to conduct root cause analysis of issues,review new and existing code and/or perform unit testing.

– Identify ideas to improve system performance and impact availability.

– Resolve technical design issues or any application issue.

– Input into the development of technical specifications and plans.

– Review and Analyze user requirements and convert requirements to designdocuments.

– Compile timely, comprehensive and accurate documentation and or reports [URL Removed] integration

– Design the overall integration architecture in conjunction with experts on the targetsystems.

– Design and code integration components including plug-ins, messaging (andsupporting business rules).

– Estimate effort required for each integration point enhancement.

– Perform unit testing for integration point enhanced and resolve defects.

– Create additional data model elements and extend the existing application datamodel with new properties as needed for integration [URL Removed] configuration

– Manage application configuration and perform minor/major software upgrades.

– Configure screen layouts and create new screens in Guidewire Studio as andwhen required.

– Configure business rules and other business logic in Guidewire’s scriptinglanguage.

– Create forms and letter templates and their supporting XML descriptor files.

– Create and modify existing type lists.

– Configure operational parameters for roles, permissions, user attributes, regions,etc.

– Create and extend data model elements with new properties for the existingapplication.

Stakeholder engagements

– Regularly communicate with management and technical support colleagues.

– Provide solutions to business challenges and input into technical decisions.

– Provide comprehensive support to internal customers; achieve resolution tooutstanding problems or issues.

– Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication withinternal and external [URL Removed]

– Preform ad hoc task when required by line manager.

COMPETENCIES /SKILLS

Knowledge:

– Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning.

– Knowledge of database [URL Removed] Skills:

– Interpreting data

– Managing relationships

– Communicating clearly

– Embracing change

– Team working

– Taking initiative

– Driving results

– Managing risksAttributes and Values:

– Flexibility and adaptability

– Willingness to keep up to date with the new technology development

– Drive

– Stress tolerance

– Persuasiveness

About The Employer:

