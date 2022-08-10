Intel, Aible to fast-track enterprise analytics and AI

Intel has announced it is collaborating with Aible to enable teams across key industries to leverage artificial intelligence and deliver rapid and measurable business impact.

The deep collaboration, which includes engineering optimisations and an innovative benchmarking program, enhances Aible’s ability to deliver rapid results to its enterprise customers.

When paired with Intel processors, Aible’s technology provides a serverless-first approach, allowing developers to build and run applications without having to manage servers, and build modern applications with increased agility and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

“Today’s enterprise IT infrastructure leaders face significant challenges building a foundation that is designed to help business teams drive value from AI initiatives in the data centre,” says Kavitha Prasad, Intel vice-president and GM: datacentre, AI and cloud execution and strategy.

“We’ve moved past talking about the potential of AI, as business teams across key industries are experiencing measurable business impact within days, using Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in Intel software optimisations with Aible.”

As the technology landscape accelerates, developers are searching for greater scalability, speed and lower cost to better manage the influx of incoming data. Intel’s contribution to open source software and Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration optimise a range of customer workload types and performance levels with consistent, open architecture.

Aible’s serverless approach trains machine learning modules faster than other server-oriented solutions on the market.

Intel’s collaboration with Aible delivers innovations across data management and data operations, augmented data analytics, AI model training and inference and the entire augmented analytics workflow.

With augmented data engineering, augmented analytics, and augmented data science and machine learning, Aible delivers ROI at every step of the data-driven journey, while systematically reducing risk and enhancing the impact of AI.

By leveraging current and upcoming Intel platforms, products and capabilities including Intel AVX-512, DLBoost, Intel SGX, oneAPI Deep Neural Network Library, software and infrastructure adjacencies, Aible’s technology accelerates performance and improves overall time to value and lower TCO.

Intel’s optimised software packages in the Intel AI Analytics Toolkit, which is powered by oneAPI, include Tensorflow, Numpy, SciPy and other popular libraries, deliver 2-times to 3-times faster performance on Intel Xeon Scalable processors1.

With a combination of built-in Intel-optimised AI software and Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors, Aible’s customers can achieve massive improvements in their speed of deployment and business impact.