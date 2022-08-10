The Role: We are recruiting an Intermediate C# Developer to join our team in Johannesburg .
As an Intermediate C# Developer you will be accountable for designing, coding, testing, debugging, and documenting software according to the functional requirements.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Degree /or Diploma in IT
Experience required:
- 4+ years experience in a C# development role.
- Good understanding of C# technology.
- Experience using ORM??s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate.
- Experience of WCF technology.
- Sound knowledge of Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD).
- Tech Stack skills required:
- C#
- Java
- JavaScript
- TDD / DDD
- Entity Framework
- SQL
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects.
- Design, code, test, debug, and document software according to the functional requirements.
- Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.