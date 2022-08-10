Intermediate C# Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting an Intermediate C# Developer to join our team in Johannesburg .

As an Intermediate C# Developer you will be accountable for designing, coding, testing, debugging, and documenting software according to the functional requirements.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree /or Diploma in IT

Experience required:

4+ years experience in a C# development role.

Good understanding of C# technology.

Experience using ORM??s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate.

Experience of WCF technology.

Sound knowledge of Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD).

Tech Stack skills required: C# Java JavaScript TDD / DDD Entity Framework SQL



Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects.

Design, code, test, debug, and document software according to the functional requirements.

Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.

