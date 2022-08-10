Intermediate C# Developer – Gauteng

Aug 10, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting an Intermediate C# Developer to join our team in Johannesburg .

As an Intermediate C# Developer you will be accountable for designing, coding, testing, debugging, and documenting software according to the functional requirements.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Degree /or Diploma in IT

Experience required:

  • 4+ years experience in a C# development role.
  • Good understanding of C# technology.
  • Experience using ORM??s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate.
  • Experience of WCF technology.
  • Sound knowledge of Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD).
  • Tech Stack skills required:
    • C#
    • Java
    • JavaScript
    • TDD / DDD
    • Entity Framework
    • SQL

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects.
  • Design, code, test, debug, and document software according to the functional requirements.
  • Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.

Learn more/Apply for this position