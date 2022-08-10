.NET Developer at Outsurance Insurance Company – Gauteng Centurion

Responsibilities:
- You write understandable, testable code (with proven coverage) with an eye towards maintainability
- Help perform code reviews on all pull requests
- Actively invest time in learning better process, practices and techniques for the benefit of your career and OUTsurance
- Adhere to statistical code analysis recommendations
- Challenge yourself to keep growing as a developer and document / share your learnings
- Unit and functional test your code before you create a pull request
- Work according to guides and best practices of the team and .Net practice
- Have a working understanding on all technologies used within your team
Competencies:
- Ability to apply industry best practices for application architectures & standards
- Ability to give input into innovative solutions
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
- Self-motivated and a self-starter
- Ability to work in a team environment
Minimum requirements:
- Love of all thing’s software development
- Good knowledge of the .NET platform, and C# or Angular
- Deep knowledge of .NET Core
- Excellent software design skills
- Experience with agile process and technical practices
Advantageous but not required:
- Xamarin / [URL Removed] experience
- JavaScript framework experience (Angular, Vue, React)
- Azure/AWS experience
- Service Bus exposure
- Experience with CQRS architecture
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure
- AWS
- Angular
- .Net Core
- Vue
- React
- Xamarin
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
OUTsurance has been propelling the South African insurance industry forward for the last 24 years.
As leaders in the field, we’re always looking for innovative ways to create digitally-advanced solutions, without losing sight of our human values.
Our continued success can be attributed to OUTstanding employees who set the bar high with their energy and expertise.
If you’re keen to grow your career in a vibrant environment with lots of friendly ‘gees’, this could be the career opportunity you’ve been looking for.
Do you want to be a part of building the best enterprise development team in South Africa?
Do you live and breathe software development and want to work with others who do the same?
Come and join us at OUTsurance and help us build awesome software, using awesome technology with awesome people.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension/Provident Fund