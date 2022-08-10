Network Engineer

The Role: We are recruiting for the services of 5 Network Engineers with at least a CCNA qualification.

This is a 12 months contract located in Capetown, Stellenbosh.

The key function of this role is to keep branches up and running to receive, manage and resolve Customer queries which are already logged with the Support Desk.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols

Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS

Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series

Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /

TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4

Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS

VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS

LAN Technologies ?? VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)

VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs

Network monitoring ?? NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA

Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];

Preferred Qualification:

Matric Grade 12

Relevant IT Degree ?? Information Systems

N+ and A+

CCNA: Cisco Certified Network Associate ?? Routing and Switching

CCNP: Cisco Certified Network Professional ?? Routing and Switching

NCIA (preferable)



Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Use Citrix SDWAN

Meraki Switches

Solarwinds Monitoring

Metacom for failover

Will engage with 3 rd parties on link failures etc

parties on link failures etc Switch Management ?? they use NAK for certain devices so there are specific ports to plug in specific devices and need to be configured as such

Personality and Attributes:

Motivated Network Engineer

Organisational Skills

Enthusiastic

Team Player

Ability to work on your own

