Network Engineer – Western Cape

The Role: We are recruiting for the services of 5 Network Engineers with at least a CCNA qualification.
This is a 12 months contract located in Capetown, Stellenbosh.
The key function of this role is to keep branches up and running to receive, manage and resolve Customer queries which are already logged with the Support Desk.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
- Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
- Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
- Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
- TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS
- VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- LAN Technologies ?? VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
- VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
- Network monitoring ?? NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
- Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
- Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
Preferred Qualification:
- Matric Grade 12
- Relevant IT Degree ?? Information Systems
- N+ and A+
- CCNA: Cisco Certified Network Associate ?? Routing and Switching
- CCNP: Cisco Certified Network Professional ?? Routing and Switching
- NCIA (preferable)
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Use Citrix SDWAN
- Meraki Switches
- Solarwinds Monitoring
- Metacom for failover
- Will engage with 3rd parties on link failures etc
- Switch Management ?? they use NAK for certain devices so there are specific ports to plug in specific devices and need to be configured as such
Personality and Attributes:
- Motivated Network Engineer
- Organisational Skills
- Enthusiastic
- Team Player
- Ability to work on your own