Performance & Automation Engineer (Performance Testing) – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Performance & Automation Engineer (Performance Testing).

The primary purpose of this role is to be a consultant on the performance and automation engineering side. Having a good understanding of the development life cycle and protocols.

This includes but is not limited to best of breed implementation practices, scripting, coding languages, OEM best practices and industry and domain specific recognized standards/methodologies

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma (B.Sc. Computer Science/Engineering degree or appropriate IT diploma)

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL certification an advantage

Infrastructure system administration (e.g. Linux, Windows, Oracle, SQL, PostgreSQL, VMWare, microservices, elastic search)

Experience required:

2-3+ years?? experience

Work in a consultative role

Experience in system administration (Linux, Windows)

Exposure to Containers and containerized applications (Docker, Kubernetes)

Experience in IT Software projects and technology implementations

Development experience in programming language (e.g. java, html, C++?) and scripting languages (e.g. Python, Groovy, Perl)

Exposure to integration standards (Soap, Rest)

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Consultative approach to the delivery of Micro Focus technology and services

Participate in requirement gathering workshops and document business requirements

Provide best practice guidance on Micro Focus technologies

Implement and configure technology with 3 rd party integrations

party integrations Perform system administration and routine maintenance

Deliver 2 nd line support on Micro Focus software and manage support case through to resolution (with OEM if applicable)

line support on Micro Focus software and manage support case through to resolution (with OEM if applicable) Assist in identifying business development opportunities

Continuity of day to day services, improve system availability and stability by performing operational tasks

Identify CSI opportunities to improve efficiency of service delivery team

Self-management with regards to identifying and staying abreast of all ongoing changes in the technical delivery aspects related to our business delivery requirements.

Personality and Attributes:

Have very strong knowledge of software solutions (functionality and architecture), as well as knowledge of industry solutions.

Have strong Analytical skills to facilitate troubleshooting and data analysis

Have good Technical Design Skills to develop enterprise solutions

Have confident written and verbal communication skills and experience in presenting solutions to customers

Have strong interpersonal communication skills (written & verbal) to maintain and grow customer relationships

Have the ability to work well under pressure and must be self-motivated (be results & deadline driven)

Have the ability to adapt and learn new technologies

Have the ability to follow processes and procedures

Be able to multi-task

Have ability to complete high quality documentation and reporting for internal and customer use

Assist with RFP responses and customer proposals (effort and timeline scoping)

