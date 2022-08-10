Performance & Automation Engineer (Performance Testing) – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Performance & Automation Engineer (Performance Testing).
The primary purpose of this role is to be a consultant on the performance and automation engineering side. Having a good understanding of the development life cycle and protocols.
This includes but is not limited to best of breed implementation practices, scripting, coding languages, OEM best practices and industry and domain specific recognized standards/methodologies
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma (B.Sc. Computer Science/Engineering degree or appropriate IT diploma)
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL certification an advantage
- Infrastructure system administration (e.g. Linux, Windows, Oracle, SQL, PostgreSQL, VMWare, microservices, elastic search)
Experience required:
- 2-3+ years?? experience
- Work in a consultative role
- Experience in system administration (Linux, Windows)
- Exposure to Containers and containerized applications (Docker, Kubernetes)
- Experience in IT Software projects and technology implementations
- Development experience in programming language (e.g. java, html, C++?) and scripting languages (e.g. Python, Groovy, Perl)
- Exposure to integration standards (Soap, Rest)
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Consultative approach to the delivery of Micro Focus technology and services
- Participate in requirement gathering workshops and document business requirements
- Provide best practice guidance on Micro Focus technologies
- Implement and configure technology with 3rd party integrations
- Perform system administration and routine maintenance
- Deliver 2nd line support on Micro Focus software and manage support case through to resolution (with OEM if applicable)
- Assist in identifying business development opportunities
- Continuity of day to day services, improve system availability and stability by performing operational tasks
- Identify CSI opportunities to improve efficiency of service delivery team
- Self-management with regards to identifying and staying abreast of all ongoing changes in the technical delivery aspects related to our business delivery requirements.
Personality and Attributes:
- Have very strong knowledge of software solutions (functionality and architecture), as well as knowledge of industry solutions.
- Have strong Analytical skills to facilitate troubleshooting and data analysis
- Have good Technical Design Skills to develop enterprise solutions
- Have confident written and verbal communication skills and experience in presenting solutions to customers
- Have strong interpersonal communication skills (written & verbal) to maintain and grow customer relationships
- Have the ability to work well under pressure and must be self-motivated (be results & deadline driven)
- Have the ability to adapt and learn new technologies
- Have the ability to follow processes and procedures
- Be able to multi-task
- Have ability to complete high quality documentation and reporting for internal and customer use
- Assist with RFP responses and customer proposals (effort and timeline scoping)