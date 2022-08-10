PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Description
The company is seeking a developer with experience in building scalable, high-quality and high-performance digital applications.
The developer will form part of a team of professionals and will be responsible for designing, building and maintaining internal and external facing digital applications and delivering software solutions and architecture that are fit for purpose and for future growth
Duties will include:
- Develop and maintain PHP based Web Applications
- Comply with best practice methods and ensure performance meets expected standards
- Design and maintain SQL Server databases, tables and views to store and present company data
- Test, Interrogate and continuously improve existing and new modules
- Build APIs and services
- Document applications and process flows
- Develop and validate reports
- Liaise with users to understand issues and required changes to existing modules
- Work with team to design new modules to meet business needs
- Establish and adhere to timelines agreed for set objectives
- Assist business departments by debugging and fixing bugs on an ongoing basis
- Develop and maintain in house Mobile Apps (Android and IOS)
- Experience using GitHub, Bitbucket or equivalent for version control
Languages and Platforms
- LAMP Stack ( Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP)
- Android and IOS Mobile Application development platform
- MS SSRS
- JQuery
- JSON
- AJAX
- Codeigniter
- APIs
- Web Interfaces
- CSS
- HTML
Requirements
Completed Bachelor’s degree or BTech in a computer science and programming language from a recognized Higher Education Institution
- PHP experience
- MySQL experience
- Linux experience (bonus)
Broad knowledge of hardware, software and networking
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- CSS
- LAMP
- MOBILE APPLICATION
- JSON
- WEB INTERFACES
- Sql Server
- Linux
- PHP Development
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
My client who specializes in the management of student accommodation, based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking to employ a Php Developer