Project Manager IT

This is an excellent opportunity for a PROJECT MANAGER to work on an INITIAL 12 MONTH CONTRACT for a MARKET-LEADING MEDICAL SOLUTIONS COMPANY, OPTIMIZING business delivery and providing critical MANAGEMENT over ranging projects.

This 12 Month CONTRACT is based in Cape Town and paying R500 – R550 per hour (Hybrid).

This is an INITIAL 12-month contract however historically, based on our current contractors, it should be renewed unless there are complete budget and performance disasters.

THE COMPANY

This DELIVERY-DRIVEN, high-performing, and market-leading MEDICAL SOLUTIONS COMPANY is backed by giants in the financial services industry, and they are looking to strengthen customer-centricity through OPTIMIZING business strategy, development, and delivery on their ranging healthcare solution products and services.

THE ROLE

As the PROJECT MANAGER, you will oversee the critical management and delivery of TRANSFORMATION software development projects from inception to the deployment across multiple business areas. You will MANAGE the optimization of the full SDLC of innovative company products and services, ensuring the crucial alignment of business and stakeholder needs, resource management, and project feasibility.

REQUIRED SKILLS

At least 5 years’ commercial industry project management experience.

BCom or related qualifications.

Knowledge of Agile methodologies

Project Management certification: PMBOK / Prince 2 / PMP / CAPM or equivalent.

Have experience working on large IT projects.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Agile Methodologies

Large IT Projects

PRINCE2

PMBOK

PMP

CAPM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

