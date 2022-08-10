Project Manager IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The Project Manager is responsible for ensuring that projects are planned, that required resources are allocated, that risk is covered, and that projects are delivered within budget, according to client expectations, and within the set time frames. The Project Manager ensures that communication on project progress between project participants are consistent and appropriate
- Receive requests from internal stakeholders for projects
- Evaluate available resources against required resources
- Compile or assist in compiling budgets for projects using a bottom-up or top-down approach
- Attend and participate in client start up meetings
- Schedule regular update session with project participants to obtain feedback on project progress (actual versus agreed timelines and milestones)
- Communicate project progress (risk, milestones achieved, upcoming milestones, and current
status) to project participants and/or client
- Check project progress between milestones with project participants
- Arrange the internal delivery meeting to prepare team for the client delivery meeting
- Assist employees in managing their project time and ensure the optimal scheduling or employee time
Desired Soft skills:
- Excellent communication (verbal and written) and servant leadership skills
- Be innovative and creative in providing alternative solutions or ideas
- Proven record of problem-solving abilities and conflict facilitation
Very good organisational skills
Behavioural Competencies:
- Proactive
- Dynamic and energetic
- Ability to take initiative
- High attention to detail (accuracy imperative)
- Strong sense of accountability
- Flexibility and ability to work overtime when required
- Team player but must be able to self-manage
- Planning and organising
- Excellent time management skills
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
A reputable organization specializing in the data analytics and software industry is seeking a exceptional candidate to join their team as a Project Manager.