QA Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Undertaking all system test-related activities in support of our client’s products.

Analysing and investigating test automation tools

Undertaking functional and integration testing.

Undertaking quality assurance checks during the product development process.

Marrying the technical requirements and business requirements.

Producing reports; prepare, organise and deliver presentations using appropriate tools and techniques.

Understanding system requirements and creating test cases.

Monitoring automation and manual test execution and review results.

Identifying, logging and tracking defects.

Executing regression tests to ensure that defect fixes have not broken existing functionality.

Coordinating retesting of defects and issues.

Preparing / maintaining relevant test documentation.

Liaising with and assisting the relevant teams.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years’ experience as a QA Analyst or similar role working on SaaS products, preferably within the financial services space.

3 years of automation testing experience.

A strong blend of technical, analytical and testing skills to ensure the quality of new and existing product features during development and in production.

Proficient with web and mobile test automation tools like Katalon, Selenium, Appium.

Proficient with API test automation tools like RestSharp, RestAssured, Swagger

Basic understanding of performance and security testing.

Comfortable working in a cross-functional product team alongside developers, designers and product managers.

Identify product opportunities and associated risks.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid

