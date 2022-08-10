Senior Python Developer

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Python Developer to join our team in Johannesburg .

As a Senior Python Developer you will be accountable for writing software in line with industry standards, design patterns and keep abreast with the development environment.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Diploma

Experience Required:

5+ years?? experience in a Python Development role.

Skills required: Python Django Django Rest Framework



Key Accountabilities: Duties/ Responsibilities:

To work on internal system.

Write software in line with industry standards and design patterns.

Debugging software for optimum functioning.

Maintaining software and related repositories and databases.

Managing Projects.

Leading and Mentoring.

Keeping current with the development environment.

