Senior Python Developer

Aug 10, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Python Developer to join our team in Johannesburg .

As a Senior Python Developer you will be accountable for writing software in line with industry standards, design patterns and keep abreast with the development environment.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Diploma

Experience Required:

  • 5+ years?? experience in a Python Development role.
  • Skills required:
    • Python
    • Django
    • Django Rest Framework

Key Accountabilities: Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • To work on internal system.
  • Write software in line with industry standards and design patterns.
  • Debugging software for optimum functioning.
  • Maintaining software and related repositories and databases.
  • Managing Projects.
  • Leading and Mentoring.
  • Keeping current with the development environment.

