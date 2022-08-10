The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Python Developer to join our team in Johannesburg .
As a Senior Python Developer you will be accountable for writing software in line with industry standards, design patterns and keep abreast with the development environment.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Diploma
Experience Required:
- 5+ years?? experience in a Python Development role.
- Skills required:
- Python
- Django
- Django Rest Framework
Key Accountabilities: Duties/ Responsibilities:
- To work on internal system.
- Write software in line with industry standards and design patterns.
- Debugging software for optimum functioning.
- Maintaining software and related repositories and databases.
- Managing Projects.
- Leading and Mentoring.
- Keeping current with the development environment.