Senior Service Desk Agent

The Role: We are recruiting a Service Desk Agent to join our team on a permanent role in Gauteng. Our ideal candidates should have a printing background.

Job Purpose:

You will be responsible to act as the first point of contact between customers who need technical and consumable support, troubleshoot to resolve simple problems, and escalate unsolved problems to Technical Manager and the Operations Manager. Candidates should have a printing background.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

A+ & N+

Soft Skills Certificate

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL Foundation

Technical IT Qualification

HP, Samsung, OKI Knowledge / Certification will be preferred

Experience Required:

Function related experience: 1-2 Years

1 – 2 Years?? experience in a Service Desk Environment

1 – 2 Years?? experience in an ICT service desk environment Leading teams

0-1 Years experience in relevent field

Customer Service experience is essential

Problem Solving skills required

Key Accountabilities:

Duties/Responsibilities:

Managed Print knowledge and Technical Background Systems management ?? EOH Systems Management

Effective First Line Call Management

Has working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes.

Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise.

Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods.

Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

roubleshoot to resolve simple problems, and escalate unsolved problems to Technical Manager and the Operations Manager.

Learn more/Apply for this position