Senior UI UX Designer

SENIOR GRAPHIC & WEB DESIGNER – CENTURION

The position requires a senior level candidate. A seasoned graphic and web designer who has experience in UX/ UI design. The role also requires someone who knows how to code using HTML, CSS, and has experience in WordPress and ideally with Elementor.

Work experience: 4 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Qualification: 3 years ‘minimum design qualification

The opportunity: This role focuses on supporting the delivery of the marketing strategy and business objectives through creative design that accurately reflects the firm’s brand and corporate identity. The companies Brand, Marketing & Communications team is responsible for the design and production of proposals and marketing collateral that support our business objectives for all business partners

The role requires up-to-date knowledge in the design industry, balanced design abilities to be able to be guided by a strict corporate identity across many brands, and also a creative flair that can be applied to new concepts and projects. The new team member will work on a variety of products, including social media, web and digital projects, retail adverts, magazine adverts, brochures, exhibitions, corporate identity, etc.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Work closely with the Marketing and Communication Manager to discuss the various brand needs and effectively bring brand messages to life through design.

Conceptualize and create award-winning designs and ideas and fresh concepts to wow the public and strengthen our respective brands across the group in a deadline-driven environment.

Strive to generate clear, innovative ideas and creative concepts.

Create original, high-quality graphics, layouts, illustrations, and logos for websites, internal comms, social platforms, and other partner specific purposes.

Maintain brand consistency throughout all design projects.

Stay up to date with changing trends and industry best practice.

Reviewing and refining your own work to ensure quality – attention to detail is critical.

Liaising with marketing and management to ensure deadlines are met.

Making sure artwork is correct and supplied in the right format/sizes/colour codes before being sent to press and production facilities.

Work on multiple briefs at the same time.

Keeping budget, time, and production constraints in [URL Removed]

Relevant degree or qualifications.

2-3 years’ experience in a similar position.

Extensive experience with Adobe Creative Suite (especially Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, and Adobe illustrator) and other design software.

Experience designing digital media (including websites and social media)

A stand-out portfolio of past designs and creative projects.

Creativity combined with attention to detail

Excellent communication, time management, and multitasking skills.

Be able to produce a strong portfolio of work (non-negotiable).

Out-of-the-box thinking.

A keen eye for aesthetics and details.

TEAM PLAYER – Able to work well with people with varying personalities.

Is confident, resourceful, decisive, and willing to take initiative.

Able to work effectively both as an individual and as part of a team.

The ability to keep cool under pressure.

A grasp of Digital and Social.

A drive to continually learn and grow professionally.

Matric with 2-3 years proven graphic design experience.

Formal graphic design training and education.

Display creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability, and originality.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent design ethics in terms of set up and management of files.

To qualify for the role, you must have the following skills:

Able to work on Mac OS

Graphic design qualification (minimum 3 years)

Experience in Adobe Creative Suite: InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop.

Experience in Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel, Word.

Must have advanced experience in UX / UI Design

Able to code using HTML & CSS (experience with WordPress)

Bonus if you have:

Experience in Adobe Premier Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe XD

Photography and videography skills

Experience working with and designing/building websites will be highly advantageous.

Elementor experience would be an advantage

CTC NEG. Plus benefits

