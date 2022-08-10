Senior UI UX Designer – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 10, 2022

SENIOR GRAPHIC & WEB DESIGNER – CENTURION

The position requires a senior level candidate. A seasoned graphic and web designer who has experience in UX/ UI design. The role also requires someone who knows how to code using HTML, CSS, and has experience in WordPress and ideally with Elementor.

  • Work experience: 4 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Qualification: 3 years ‘minimum design qualification
  • The opportunity: This role focuses on supporting the delivery of the marketing strategy and business objectives through creative design that accurately reflects the firm’s brand and corporate identity. The companies Brand, Marketing & Communications team is responsible for the design and production of proposals and marketing collateral that support our business objectives for all business partners
  • The role requires up-to-date knowledge in the design industry, balanced design abilities to be able to be guided by a strict corporate identity across many brands, and also a creative flair that can be applied to new concepts and projects. The new team member will work on a variety of products, including social media, web and digital projects, retail adverts, magazine adverts, brochures, exhibitions, corporate identity, etc.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Work closely with the Marketing and Communication Manager to discuss the various brand needs and effectively bring brand messages to life through design.
  • Conceptualize and create award-winning designs and ideas and fresh concepts to wow the public and strengthen our respective brands across the group in a deadline-driven environment.
  • Strive to generate clear, innovative ideas and creative concepts.
  • Create original, high-quality graphics, layouts, illustrations, and logos for websites, internal comms, social platforms, and other partner specific purposes.
  • Maintain brand consistency throughout all design projects.
  • Stay up to date with changing trends and industry best practice.
  • Reviewing and refining your own work to ensure quality – attention to detail is critical.
  • Liaising with marketing and management to ensure deadlines are met.
  • Making sure artwork is correct and supplied in the right format/sizes/colour codes before being sent to press and production facilities.
  • Work on multiple briefs at the same time.
  • Keeping budget, time, and production constraints in [URL Removed]
  • Relevant degree or qualifications.
  • 2-3 years’ experience in a similar position.
  • Extensive experience with Adobe Creative Suite (especially Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, and Adobe illustrator) and other design software.
  • Experience designing digital media (including websites and social media)
  • A stand-out portfolio of past designs and creative projects.
  • Creativity combined with attention to detail
  • Excellent communication, time management, and multitasking skills.
  • Be able to produce a strong portfolio of work (non-negotiable).
  • Out-of-the-box thinking.
  • A keen eye for aesthetics and details.
  • TEAM PLAYER – Able to work well with people with varying personalities.
  • Is confident, resourceful, decisive, and willing to take initiative.
  • Able to work effectively both as an individual and as part of a team.
  • The ability to keep cool under pressure.
  • A grasp of Digital and Social.
  • A drive to continually learn and grow professionally.
  • Matric with 2-3 years proven graphic design experience.
  • Formal graphic design training and education.
  • Display creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability, and originality.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Excellent design ethics in terms of set up and management of files.

To qualify for the role, you must have the following skills:

  • Able to work on Mac OS
  • Graphic design qualification (minimum 3 years)
  • Experience in Adobe Creative Suite: InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop.
  • Experience in Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel, Word.
  • Must have advanced experience in UX / UI Design
  • Able to code using HTML & CSS (experience with WordPress)

Bonus if you have:

  • Experience in Adobe Premier Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe XD
  • Photography and videography skills
  • Experience working with and designing/building websites will be highly advantageous.
  • Elementor experience would be an advantage

CTC NEG. Plus benefits

Desired Skills:

  • Graphic Design
  • Mac OS
  • adobe creative suite
  • UI / UX Design

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident
  • medical
  • performance bonus

