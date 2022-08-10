Senior Work Study Officer (12 Months Contract) – Gauteng Pretoria

To provide technical support in implementing effective and efficient organisational development responsibilities
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Conduct analysis, desktop research, interviews and collect any information relating to assigned work
- Analyse existing structure and consolidate inputs received from Programmes on the components, functions and posts.
- Receive job description and analyse information
- Develop new/ review existing job descriptions, send to user for
- validation.
- Receive and analyse information by conducting basic research on documents collected during development of job description.
- Map processes with relevant business units and improve the existing process based on the latest changes
- Draft administrative reports and standard response or correspondence to clients based on the requests received
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- NQF level 6 qualification in Management Services / Operations Management / Organisational Development / Work-study.
- Certificate in job evaluation in the public service is also required.
- At least 1 year experience in organisational development/
- work-study.
- Experience in job evaluation within the public services
Desired Skills:
- Interviewing skills
- Good communication skills
- Computer Literacy