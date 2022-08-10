Senior Work Study Officer (12 Months Contract) – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 10, 2022

To provide technical support in implementing effective and efficient organisational development responsibilities
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Conduct analysis, desktop research, interviews and collect any information relating to assigned work

  • Analyse existing structure and consolidate inputs received from Programmes on the components, functions and posts.

  • Receive job description and analyse information

  • Develop new/ review existing job descriptions, send to user for

  • validation.

  • Receive and analyse information by conducting basic research on documents collected during development of job description.

  • Map processes with relevant business units and improve the existing process based on the latest changes

  • Draft administrative reports and standard response or correspondence to clients based on the requests received

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • NQF level 6 qualification in Management Services / Operations Management / Organisational Development / Work-study.

  • Certificate in job evaluation in the public service is also required.

  • At least 1 year experience in organisational development/

  • work-study.

  • Experience in job evaluation within the public services

Desired Skills:

  • Interviewing skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Computer Literacy

