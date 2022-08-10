Senior Work Study Officer at Department of Science & Innovation – Gauteng Johannesburg

PURPOSE OF THE POST

To provide technical support in implementing effective and efficient organisational

development responsibilities.

EXPERIENCE

At least 1 year experience in organisational development/ work-study.

Experience in job evaluation within the public services.

KNOWLEDGE

Good understanding of organisational development and design

Good knowledge and understanding of OD related DPSA prescripts

Sound experience in job evaluation processes and relevant systems

Sound knowledge of organisational structure and information analysis

Sound experience in work-study investigation techniques

Knowledge of public service regulations, PFMA

Knowledge of human resources policy formulation and implementation

Understanding of business process management and analysis

Records Management

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Stakeholders liaison

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work independently

Good interpersonal skills

Initiative

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Flexible

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

Computer Literacy

Interviewing skills

Change management

Project Management

Time Management

