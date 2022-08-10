Senior Work Study Officer at Department of Science & Innovation – Gauteng Johannesburg

PURPOSE OF THE POST
To provide technical support in implementing effective and efficient organisational
development responsibilities.
EXPERIENCE
At least 1 year experience in organisational development/ work-study.
Experience in job evaluation within the public services.
KNOWLEDGE
Good understanding of organisational development and design
Good knowledge and understanding of OD related DPSA prescripts
Sound experience in job evaluation processes and relevant systems
Sound knowledge of organisational structure and information analysis
Sound experience in work-study investigation techniques
Knowledge of public service regulations, PFMA
Knowledge of human resources policy formulation and implementation
Understanding of business process management and analysis
Records Management
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
Stakeholders liaison
Ability to work under pressure
Ability to work independently
Good interpersonal skills
Initiative
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Flexible
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills
- Computer Literacy
- Interviewing skills
- Change management
- Project Management
- Time Management