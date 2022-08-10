SQL Developer (with Microsoft APS) – Western Cape

The Role: We are recruiting aSQL Developer with Microsoft APS (Old Microsoft PDW) coding experience for a 6 – 12 Month Contract located in Cape Town.

The ideal person needs to have very strong coding skills as well as be comfortable to talk and, in some cases, train the users. Specific focus on good Troubleshooting/Problem solving, Code Optimisation skills and the testing of the code is critical.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

BSC Computer Science

Experience Required:

5 years?? experience inSQL Development

Microsoft APS (Old Microsoft PDW) coding experience

Good Troubleshooting/Problem solving

Code Optimisation skills

Testing of the code.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Coding with Microsoft APS (Old Microsoft PDW)

Responsible for Code Optimisation

Testing of the code.

Specific focus on Troubleshooting/Problem solving.

In some cases train the users.

