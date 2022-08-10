Team Leader – Accounting Software Technical Support – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for professional, high performance individuals, with sound leadership and problem solving skills, to lead a team of Agents to create a customer centric and high performance culture through, effective management of people, metrics and projects, with the objective of generating and the retention of business and revenue, through continuous improvement.
Responsibilities
People
- To engage and support staff to achieve all KPI’s, through effective coaching, performance management, and to develop career progression through internal development programmes.
Stakeholder Management
- To ensure successful delivery of all SLA’s, projects or activity by engaging with an individual, group or organisation that will be affected.
Analytical
- To practice due diligence when interpreting and reporting of data, as well as to improve team performance and processes through insights which supports the overarching
objective of a customer centric environment.
Financials
- To maintain productivity by ensuring all staff adhere to schedules while managing IR and payroll queries efficiently
Requirements
- A proven track record of delivering against client, customer and business outcomes
- 2 years’ experience working with general customer service queries and technical support relating to the software installation
- Basic book-keeping & accounting experience is advantageous
- More than 2-3 years’ experience working in a management role
- Experience in the BPO/contact center environment will be beneficial
- Experience in managing a helpdesk environment
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Customer Services
- Team Leader
- Technical Support